IG Punjab orders foolproof security of religious, public places across province

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued orders to keep the security of sensitive and public places on high alert throughout the province during the last week of Ramadan. In his message to the force, IG Punjab directed that additional personnel should be deployed for the security of religious and public places including markets, bazaars and other sensitive points and best arrangements should be made under a comprehensive strategy for the security of Taraweeh prayers and Mohafal Shabinah in mosques. Dr. Usman Anwar said that to deal with the challenges of the last week of Ramadan, perform duties with more effort and spirit of Jihad than before, ensure smooth flow of traffic on the streets and arrest robbers and bandits in the markets so that hustle and bustle of markets can be maintained. IG Punjab directed to ensure better field patrolling and effective use of modern technology so that no family going for Eid shopping faces any problem. The families going out for shopping should not be disturbed by the activities of the gangsters and the ruffians, while the police teams should take care of the security and convenience of the families coming to the markets in the same way as they take care of the security of their own families. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the sense of security should be promoted in the society by arresting robbers, bandits, miscreants, hooligans, vagrants and miscreants, while the security of citizens withdrawing money from banks, commercial places and ATM machines should be given special attention. IG Punjab said that the Police Force, who were given cash rewards of around crores of rupees and certificates of appreciation should convey the reward of this honor to the people with their best performance so that they can double the joy of the religious festival by doing Eid shopping in a peaceful environment. These instructions were issued by the IG Punjab today in a special message to the force regarding security arrangements for the last week of Ramadan at the Central Police Office.

Furthermore, IG Punjab while detailing the schedule of departmental promotions of the police force this week said that the summary for the promotions of CTD personnel has been approved by the government, and in this regard the promotion board session will be held this week. New posts for traffic wardens, drivers and wireless staff promotions have been approved and soon the eligible ones will get their right according to merit and seniority. IG Punjab said that the promotion board meeting for promotions of Legal Inspectors to DSPs will be held before Eid. Dr. Usman Anwar has specially thanked the Punjab Cabinet for giving permission for new recruitment in Safe City Authorities. He said that as a result of departmental promotions from constable to inspector rank, the recruitment process will start on the time on the vacant posts and the children of the employees who died during the service will be recruited. IG Punjab said that the purpose of all these promotions is not individual benefit of anyone but to ensure selfless service and protection of life and property of other members of their family i.e. public and citizens. Dr. Usman Anwar directed that every helpless and oppressed person coming to the police stations should be treated as the first obligation and stop the hands of the oppressors. IG Punjab directed to detain the oppressors and help oppressed and bring them up by giving them justice. Dr. Usman Anwar clarified that only by these measures we can do our duty, otherwise all these promotions and powers are meaningless. Dr. Usman Anwar said that protecting the lives and property of the people of Pakistan is our primary duty in which no negligence will be tolerated.