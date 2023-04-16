PM to be in jeopardy in case of election delay: Aitzaz

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Aitzaz Ahsan on Saturday said if Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif did not allow election in Punjab on May 14, then he would stand disqualified. Addressing a round table conference of lawyers and jurists, he said election in Punjab would be held on May 14 at any cost, adding that anyone violating the Supreme Court’s order, directing the elections in Punjab on May 14, would be disqualified. He went on to say that the country was witnessing a historic conflict between the parliament and the judiciary, adding that political parties were at daggers drawn to each other right now. “We need to think whether the constitution reigns supreme or not,” he added. “The constitution binds elections within 90 days [of the dissolution of assemblies],” he said. He added that our country was reeling under debt. Aitzaz Ahsan said that the verdict issued by the apex court was final, adding that PM Shehbaz and his brother Nawaz Sharif said they rejected the bench hearing elections’ case. “I have been saying since day one that the court’s order needs to be followed,” he added.