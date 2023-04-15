Medvedev happy with run in Monte Carlo

MONTE CARLO: Daniil Medvedev’s run at the Monte Carlo Masters came to an end in the quarter-finals on Friday but the world number five was happy with his performance at the event as he aims to improve his game on clay.

Third seed Medvedev lost 6-3, 6-4 to Danish teenager Holger Rune at the ATP Masters 1000 event, a day after his comeback victory over Alexander Zverev.

The Russian, who has often admitted his preference for hard courts over clay, said he would build on his performance ahead of other claycourt events in the run-up to the French Open.

“It was not bad,” Medvedev told reporters. “I beat good players on clay. Yesterday evening (against Zverev) was magic. It was very tough on clay. It’s not easy to win matches like this.

“He (Rune) played very well. I could have played a bit better, but if we talk about clay again, I’m not as at ease as he is on clay… So overall, it’s very positive. There are other big tournaments coming up. We’ll see what I do there, but I’m very happy with this tournament in Monte Carlo,” Medvedev added.

The 2021 US Open champion has been in impressive form this season, and was asked what he would change in his game to be more efficient on clay.

“I’m trying to change the directions and have a bit of more topspin, because if you play flat on clay, it doesn’t work, especially against the better players. I believe my game was not so bad (against Rune), except that he was more decisive in important moments and he feels when he needs to be aggressive or defensive.

“This is something I feel well on hard courts and not as well on clay. So, I’m not sure I can change that, but I will try. If one day I’m able to become a monster on clay, I’m happy.”