Why are people still watching ‘Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha’ despite ‘dragged storyline?’

Here are some solid examples of dramas that had no story at all and yet the actors continued to give their best shot to save a sinking ship. The very recent Wahaj Ali, Hania Aamir and Zaviyar Nauman starrer ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ is one such example.

Sixteen episodes down and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha is still stuck where it initially kicked off from. Areeb, played by Zaviyar Nauman is hung up on Maheer and Saad continues to be her knight in shining armour, shielding her from the wrath of the world. However, what is surprising is the fact that even after being dragged with such a slow plot, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha continues to get high TRPs.

Here are a few reasons why the drama is still being watched by a large audience despite its short comings.

Wahaj Ali’s Charisma. Although Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha has a stellar cast, including the likes of Shahood Alvi, Salma Hassan, Angeline Malik, Hania Aamir and Zaviyar Nauman, its 110 percent Wahaj Ali’s charisma and recent popularity that has audience sticking to the show, despite its dragged storyline.

What is surprising is the fact that nothing really happens in the drama episode after episode. Maheer cries, Areeb rants and Saad just continues to exist being the good guy he is.

The Beautiful Soundtrack. Kaifi Khalil’s song, Kahani Suno, makes one beautiful OST for Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha. Majority of the audience watched and got to know about the show because of Kaifi’s vocals. The occasional drag then follows where Maheer tears up, Saad wipes her eyes and music plays in the background. Areeb blames his mother for ruining his love life, gloats in solitude and the gorgeous background score springs up. There are fewer dialogues and more of the OST in each and every episode that goes on air. Perhaps the makers are trying to cash on the popularity of Kahani Suno rather than working on making the storyline strong. The gorgeous aesthetics. Maybe the audience is sticking to the show because of its set, lighting and overall feel. However, the fact exists and the question remains, how long will a weak story line continue to attract the audiences and hold their attention? Not for long, we suppose.