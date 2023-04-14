Satish Kaushik’s birth anniversary — Anil Kapoor breaks down into tears

Anupam Kher decided to reminisce happy memories of his close friend Satish Kaushik on his birth anniversary on Thursday.

The occasion was attended by the late actor’s family and friends from the industry. Anil Kapoor couldn’t stop crying as Anupam Kher paid an ode to their close friend.

Shabana Azmi was also present at the event and recalled fond memories of Satish Kaushik. She shared, “Satish loved his daughter. I was in Budapest and I got a call from a crying Satish called me and said that I have got Covid and Vanshika has also got Covid. They are not allowing us to stay together and what will the little girl do alone if she is quarantined. So, do something warna main mar jaaunga if they separate me from my daughter (I will die if they separate me from my daughter).”

Veteran writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar also paid a tribute to Satish Kaushik and revealed that he was writing a script especially for the late actor. “I am writing a script and Boney (Kapoor) is making it. When I was writing it, I only had Satish in my head for it because it was such a meaty role. I wanted to give him that role because I thought uska koi karz hai mere pe (I am in his debt). But he passed away and I couldn’t give him that role.” Javed Akhtar stated that he wanted to give Satish Kaushik a layered, in-depth role because he felt his caliber and worth was no recognised.

He further stated, “He had a good sense of humour and he made people laugh. Many a times when one does that, they lose their dignity. But Satish never lost his dignity. Sense of humour is like a shock absorber. He was not born with a silver spoon but he had many other sides to him like social work. He was a very smart man; nobody could fool him. But his sense of humour was like a bullet proof jacket to fight life. I can vouch that he never had any grudge in his heart for anyone. The thing which brought him here was his resilience. He would never lose hope. He had just started and he was left behind. But it was still his resilience.”

Neena Gupta, Rani Mukerji, Subhash Ghai, Sunita Kapoor and several others were present at the event hosted by Anupam Kher.