Daily Times

Your right to know Tuesday, April 11, 2023


Khushi lets her hair down at Atif Aslam’s concert in Dubai

News Desk

Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of the legendary Indian actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, recently attended the electrifying concert of Pakistani singer Atif Aslam in Dubai. The event was a huge hit and attracted thousands of music enthusiasts from across the globe. Sources revealed that Khushi was spotted enjoying a pre-concert party with her friend Orhan Awatramani at a luxurious hotel in Dubai. The two were seen having a blast and seemed to be thoroughly enjoying each other’s company. Khushi looked breathtakingly beautiful in a stunning black dress and was seen enthusiastically cheering for Atif Aslam during his performance. She even danced and sang along to his chart-topping songs, making the most of the concert. It’s no surprise that the young starlet stole the show with her remarkable presence and impressive style!

Submit a Comment