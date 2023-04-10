IMRAN THREATENS TO TAKE TO STREETS IF POLLS NOT HELD: White Paper On ‘Black Days’

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday issued a “white paper” on the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government’s “one-year dark period”.

In its white paper, the PTI highlighted the incumbent government’s “poor governance, rising inflation and other issues”.

The 51-page “white paper” has been divided into six sections. Details of human rights violations by the incumbent government and statistics related to economic destruction and inflation have been made part of the document. Details of police and Rangers’ operation at PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park, cases against the former prime minister and other supporters of the party and detentions are also given in the white paper.

In addition to this, amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws and postponement of elections are part of the “white paper”. Earlier in the day, Imran Khan – in a video address marking one year since his ouster – threatened to take to the streets if the elections are not held in the country. “There is no other way except the elections,” he said.

The former prime minister said the “conspiracy” for his removal was hatched by local players in Pakistan and not in the United States. “On this day last year, I left the Prime Minister’s House with my diary and there was a conspiracy behind the ouster of my government,” Imran said on Sunday in a video address to his supporters from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.