Nadia Hussain and Babar Ali’s funny reel goes viral

The hilarious Instagram reel of showbiz actors Babar Ali and Nadia Hussain Khan is going viral on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Thursday, the ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara’ actor shared a new lip-sync reel with her co-star Babar Ali and child actors. “Coming soon,” Nadia Hussain teased in the caption on the photo and video sharing application.

The celebrities re-enacted a humorous script featuring a shooting sequence in the reel. The viral video was played thousands of times within hours and garnered numerous likes and comments for the actors on the gram.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “I love your IG presence!! Always bring smile to my face!! Such fun loving lively content always.” It is pertinent to mention here that the two actors shared screen space in the drama serials ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara’ and ‘Benaam’, portraying the role of the

on-screen couple in both dramas.

Meanwhile, Babar Ali is currently being seen in the star-studded drama serial ‘Kuch Ankahi’, headlined by A-list trio Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas Khan and Sheheryar Munawar. The Nadeem Baig directorial, ‘Kuch Ankahi’ airs prime time every Saturday only on ARY Digital.