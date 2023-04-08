Gauahar Khan says she found love online with Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan is co-hosting Netflix’s new reality series, IRL- In Real Love, with Rannvijay Singha. The latter has a Roadies reunion with brothers Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman for the dating show. While she helps other singles find love in the real world, Gauahar revealed that she had been trying to find love and her significant other for a while now. She shared that she went online to find love as she wasn’t finding any connections in real life. IRL- In Real Love follows four youngsters – Rohan Arora, Sakshi Gupta, Chiragg Khatri and Ananya S Rao who have signed up to find true love on the Netflix series. They each have to go on dates with other singles to find out their compatibility and see if they are right for one another. The show premiered on Netflix on April 6. Gauahar and her husband Zaid Darbar announced that they are expecting their first child in December 2022. They have been married since December 2020.

Speaking to Mid-day, Gauahar shared her path to find love with Zaid. She said, “I was always a ‘pyaar ki pujaran, mujhe pyaar chahiye (I have been looking for love everywhere).’ So I was always in search for true love. I had many mistakes and many lessons but no regrets. It was a pure search for my forever. Then I found my love online because nothing seemed to work offline. Zaid (Darbar) happened to slide into my DM’s on Instagram and it was my forever. We were DMing for 20 days and then he proposed marriage.”

Sharing the news of her latest project on Instagram, Gauahar wrote with a picture of Rannvijay, Raghu and Rajiv, “I made it !!!!!! heheheh u can make anything come true with just believing with good intentions. I love these 3 ! Been a fan , n always wanted to be the G to the RRR .. hehehe Grrr … thank you for all the love n warmth while we shot #inreallove guys , @rannvijaysingha @instaraghu @rajivlakshman !! Love u all . Thank u @netflix_in for everything. Our show is now live , GO WATCH guyssss .”

Gauahar, who had previously won Bigg Boss 7 in 2013, made her film debut with Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year in 2009. In 2022, she appeared in three web series, Bestseller, Salt City and Shiksha Mandal. Zaid is the son of music composer-turned-politician Ismail Darbar.