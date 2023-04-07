Rabia Kulsoom unveils reason for removing dance video with Hania

Pakistani television actress Rabia Kulsoom, known for her stellar performances in hit dramas, has shed light on why she decided to remove the controversial dance video featuring her and fellow actress Hania Aamir from her Instagram account.

During a recent podcast, Rabia Kulsoom opened up about the video and the criticism it faced. “People have talked a lot about our dance video and it became a huge problem. I’m not exactly sure why, but I think it became a bit controversial due to the religious content,” she said.

“Such things can become too dangerous, so we deliberately removed it from our Instagram accounts,” she added.

Rabia Kulsoom emphasised that it’s important not to hurt people’s religious sentiments. “There was no Qawwali in the video, but people did not like it, so we respected their opinion,” she explained.

The actress also expressed her views on tolerance and patience, agreeing with the podcast host that people need to be more accepting of different viewpoints and ideas. Fans of Rabia Kulsoom and Hania Aamir are curious to know if the two actresses have any plans to collaborate on a project in the near future.