Dubai Islamic Bank inaugurates its state of the art branch in EMAAR Karachi to facilitate the residents of EMAAR for their banking needs in a Shariah Compliant manner. H.E. Bakheet Ateeq AL-Romaithi Consul General of United Arab Emirates (UAE) grace the occasion as the Chief Guest for the inauguration ceremony. Being World’s First Islamic Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank is operating in Pakistan since 2006 with 235 branches in over 65 cities.

Speaking on the occasion H.E. Bakheet Ateeq AL-Romaithi Consul General of UAE said that “I would like to congratulate my brother (Junaid Ahmed) for this achievement in opening an Islamic Bank branch in the project of EMAAR. I am really happy to be here today to see a lovely branch in EMAAR. We will be supporting your bank as usual. We need to support investment in Pakistan and we need to stand with Pakistan in this situation”

Mr. Junaid Ahmed CEO, Dubai Islamic Bank added that “We have opened this branch exclusively for the residents of EMAAR to cater to their banking needs with our Wajaha- Priority Banking services. Dubai Islamic Bank is the World’s First Islamic Bank and we are operating with 235 branches in over 65 cities. We are a profitable bank and serviing the country with investment not only through capital injecting but also supporting Government of Pakistan through bilateral facilities and also investing in sukuks. We are acting as a catalyst between Pakistan and the UAE and bridging the gap of financial arrangements between the two countries. I specially thank H.E Bakheet Ateeq AL-Romaithi Consul General of UAE for supporting us and gracing his presence at the inauguration ceremony.”