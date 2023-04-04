Trailer of ‘Jindo’ released

Eminent actress of Showbiz, Humaima Malik, is all set to take the lead once again through her new drama seriel “Jindo”. Her new character to seems a little different from the role she played in a famous film.

Humaima’s previous film “The Legend of Maula Jatt” has achieved historic success in Pakistani cinemas, people extremely admired the character of “Daro” played by her. However, she is now fully prepared to make her comeback on television with her new character “Jindo”.

The drama “Jindo” is inspired by a true story, and Humaima will showcase her character in a completely revolutionised and impressive manner. The drama’s cast includes Gohar Rasheed, Samiya Mumtaz, Nazar ul Hassan, Hajra Yamin, Faraz Ali and Naeema Butt.

“Jindo” is the story of a woman who fights against the world around her and transforms into a fierce warrior. The drama has been written by Qurban Ali Rao and directed by Anjum Shahzad. Before this, the actress shared a message on her Instagram, stating that her new project “Jindo” is very close to her heart.