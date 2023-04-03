Blue ‘Innovation:’ A Hidden Harvest

In 2012, the RIO+20 summit came together to shape the agendas for poverty reduction and ensuring environmental protection and it also officially unveiled the concept of the “Blue Economy,” which aims to achieve sustainable economic development through the responsible utilization of ocean resources.

According to a WWF report, the total value of ocean resources is estimated to be around USD 24 trillion. Furthermore, a report by the World Bank on the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) predicts that the oceans will contribute USD 3.2 trillion to the global GDP through sustainable development efforts by 2030.

The concept of the Blue Economy is relatively new in Pakistan. A report, “Pathways to the sustainable blue economy” by the Bank of Punjab (BoP) indicates that the country currently earns a mere USD 300 million annually from its oceans, which is just 0.1 per cent of its GDP. However, the country has the potential to increase this figure to USD 2 billion. On 20th Dec 2022, the Minister for planning, development and special initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said, there is a potential of over USD 100 billion in Pakistan’s blue economy. This begs the question: what are the factors hindering this growth?

Pakistan faces several challenges in its efforts to become a sustainable blue economy. One of the most significant obstacles is a lack of maritime awareness, or what is commonly referred to as “Maritime Blindness.” This lack of awareness and understanding of the potential of the ocean’s sustainable economy leads to a series of problems, including a technological gap, inadequate knowledge of blue economy potential, pollution caused by dumping sewage and waste into the seas, and reliance on outdated traditional fishing methods.

Strategic and political community should work to reduce Pakistan’s maritime blindness.

The technological gap is a significant concern that Pakistan must address in its efforts to establish a sustainable blue economy. Many individuals working in the fishing industry continue to rely on outdated tools and methods that are no longer efficient, and in some cases, even banned. The lack of awareness about technological advancements and modernization further exacerbates the issue, leading to unsustainable fishing practices.

According to Tribune, Pakistan has experienced a decline in its shipbreaking industry, falling from the third to the fifth position. This decline is partly due to a technological gap that has emerged in the industry.

According to Article 76 (8) of the UN Law of the Sea, coastal states may submit claims for the continental shelf beyond 200 nautical miles from their baselines. In 2015, Pakistan’s continental shelf was extended to 350 nautical miles. With 26% of its total geography comprising coastal areas, Pakistan has great potential to explore the ocean’s living and non-living resources and expand its fishing industry. The country’s ocean belt is home to Tuna fish, which can be farmed and preserved along the coast to provide a significant boost to the blue economy. Pakistan earned USD 239 million in 2021 from fish and fishery products which is very less as compared to its actual potential. With Tuna being the most consumed fish in Europe and 15 per cent of Tuna (4390 tonnes) being imported from non-European countries, this presents an opportunity for Pakistan to become a major Tuna exporter.

Baluchistan boasts pristine, untouched beaches that are a major attraction for tourists. Many people flock to countries like Indonesia and the Maldives to enjoy their beautiful beaches. Pakistan, with its abundant virgin beaches, has the potential to develop a thriving tourism industry through strong public-private partnerships and by ensuring security. According to a report by PIDE, maritime tourism can generate USD 1-2 billion annually. Pakistan can not only contribute towards its blue economy but also create job opportunities and stimulate economic growth.

The Gwadar Port presents a significant opportunity for Pakistan’s blue economy. Its deep waters and 7 million tonnes cargo capacity make it an ideal location for a business hub. Developing hotels, tourism, and marine industries along the coastline could contribute to a sustainable blue economy. However, it is crucial to plan and manage development sustainably, safeguarding the environment and minimizing any adverse social and cultural impacts. Equitable distribution of benefits among stakeholders is also essential. By taking these measures, Pakistan can realize the potential of the Gwadar Port and its coastal resources.

Commodore Dr Sajid Mehmood Shahzad, SI (M) mentioned in his book named “Impact of Pakistan Maritime affairs on the blue economy in the backdrop of CPEC” that it is essential for the locals living around the sea to have a comprehensive understanding of sustainable blue economy practices. The government can establish institutions for awareness of maritime security, technology, and other relevant topics. Additionally, coordination and synergy between research institutions and think tanks such as NIO, NIMA, NCMPR, the Marine Science Department of Karachi University, and Lasbela University are necessary for mapping, seismic surveys, charting the sea bed, and researching ocean resources. The implementation of the government’s long-term maritime vision for 2030 is also critical. The strategic and political community should work together to reduce Pakistan’s maritime blindness and contribute to its sustainable blue economy goals.

The proposed remedies can strengthen Pakistan’s economy by utilizing the blue economy’s potential and partly addressing existing economic issues. Implementation of a marine policy is crucial to fully realize the sustainable blue economy’s potential. Successful implementation of these remedies would require collaboration among various stakeholders, including the government, academia, industry, and the public. Establishing institutions and think tanks to promote sustainable blue economy practices, as well as collaborative research initiatives, are essential. Adequate resource allocation, funding, political will, leadership, stakeholder engagement, and monitoring and evaluation are crucial to ensure sustainable blue economy growth in Pakistan, leading to improved economic conditions.

The writer is a researcher at the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS). She may be reached at info@casslhr.com.