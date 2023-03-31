Bangladesh must work with neighbours to cut pollution, says World Bank

Bangladesh needs better coordination with neighbouring South Asian countries in its quest for cleaner air, a World Bank report said.

Air pollution, which can comprise a mixture of solid particles, liquid droplets and gases, is causing about 20% of the total number of premature deaths in Bangladesh, the World Bank said in the report.

The report ranked Bangladesh capital Dhaka among the 10 most polluted cities in the world, with the concentration of fine particulate matter in some areas of the country’s largest city as much as 20 times higher than World Health Organization (WHO) standards.

Exposure to such particles can lead to respiratory infections, chronic diseases and reduced cognitive development in children, the report said.

However, air pollution is not limited to national boundaries and gets trapped in large airsheds.

The World Bank report identified six such airsheds in South Asia and said it was critical for Bangladesh, Nepal, India and Pakistan, who share a common area, to work together to combat the problem.