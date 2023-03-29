Sajid Hassan and Shakila Chapra’s unique love story

Veteran actor Sajid Hasan and his wife Shakila Chapra disclosed their unique love story, a simple wedding and more.

Celebrated actor of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, Sajid Hasan along with his fitness trainer and yoga instructor wife Shakila Chapra was seated with host Nida Yasir, for a tell-all on ARY Digital’s Ramadan special transmission ‘Shan e Suhoor’.

Speaking about their story, the couple revealed that they were introduced to each other by friends, and sparks started flying. Chapra mentioned that her now-husband liked her self-confidence and bold, independent personality, whereas, she was in awe of his ‘bad boy’ and adventurous vibes, which were missing from her life.

“I did like and admire him for his talent [as well],” she added, joking that she is her ‘AC and not a fan’ to date.

Moving further, Chapra revealed that at one point, after being refused for some five-six times by her, Hasan was so irritated that he cursed her to die if she did not meet him.

“Then we got married in quite a simple ceremony,” the couple told the host. Gushing about his wife, the ‘Aik Sitam Aur’ actor stated, “As a companion, Shakila is a wonderful person.” “I wanted to marry someone who is actually clueless about my existence and its the same till date,” he quipped.

Married for more than three decades, Sajid Hasan and Shakila Chapra are parents of three sons.