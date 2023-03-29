Starring Zahid Ahmed in lead role and a huge star cast, Green Entertainment releases the official trailer of ‘101 Talaqain’

Zahid Ahmed known to be playing some pivotal roles in Ishq Zahe Naseeb and Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida, will now be seen in one of the most unconventional roles in the history of TV in Pakistan in 101 Talaqain which will be premiered on Green Entertainment. Produced by Auj Productions in association with Multiverse Entertainment, the upcoming series is directed and written by Omer Ikram. The show stars Zahid Ahmed along with Navin Waqar, Anoushay Abbasi, Usama Khan, Zubab Rana, Faris Khalid, Yasir Nawaz & Sana Askari. Green Entertainment officially released the trailer of 101 Talaqain on social media this weekend and the trailer playfully shows Zahid Ahmed playing the role of the divorce lawyer, in this drama comedy who is navigating his way with his multiple clients. The series is a blend of character, relatable scenarios between couples with a touch of wit. Green Entertainment is an upcoming Pakistani channel, to be launched on EidUl Fitr, producing original content and is Pakistan’s first National representation in the entertainment industry. The test transmission will begin in April for the consumers.