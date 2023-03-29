‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2’ — Kareena replaced by a new Salman Khan favourite?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is reportedly being replaced by young diva Pooja Hegde in Salman Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ sequel.

After romancing Salman Khan in the upcoming ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’, the South starlet seems to be the new favourite of the megastar and buzz is that the two will join hands for the anticipated sequel of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ as well.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, the ‘Radhe Shyam’ actor has been roped in by the makers of ‘Pawan Putra Bhaijaan’, however, it is yet to be known if it is to replace Kapoor or in a newly added role.

Quoting a source close to the development, the publication reported, “Salman has roped in Pooja Hegde to replace Kareena Kapoor in ‘Pavan Putra Bhaijaan’. However, it remains to be seen if Pooja will play a new character or step into Bebo’s shoes.”

It is worth mentioning here that Hegde plays the lead role opposite Salman Khan in his Eid 2023 release, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’, and also has Mahesh Babu-led ‘SSMB28’ in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan has her hands full with ‘The Buckingham Murders’, ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ and ‘The Crew’.

About ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, the comedy-drama flick starring Kapoor and Khan along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and child star Harshali Malhotra, was written and directed by Kabir Khan. The film was a huge commercial success and received widespread acclaim from critics upon release. The sequel to the title was announced in 2021.