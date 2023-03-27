Mansoor Awan appointed as new Attorney General Pakistan

President Dr Arif Alvi has accepted the resignation of Attorney General of Pakistan Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi and appointed Advocate Supreme Court Mansoor Usman Awan as the new Attorney General.

The President accepted the resignation and made the appointment on the advice of the Prime Minister under article 100 of the constitution.

On Friday, Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi had resigned from his post citing “personal reasons”.

The federal government had appointed Barrister Elahi as its new top lawyer on February 2, 2023.