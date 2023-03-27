No way except implementation of constitution

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry Sunday insisted there is no way in Pakistan except implementing the constitution while commenting on the ongoing political crisis in the country. The PTI leader’s comments came during a press conference at the Lahore Press Club where the party’s leadership spoke about their workers being arrested ahead of Saturday’s gathering at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan. He added that notices are being handed out by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE). Fawad, flanked by PTI’s Secretary General Asad Umar, claimed that 2,000 people were arrested in the ongoing wave of arrests of his party’s workers. “People are being picked and rendered missing from Lahore. Azhar Mashwani went missing. It has been three days.” The politician asserted that there is no room for enforced disappearances in Pakistan. Commenting on the “government’s steps to curtail the PTI’s power show” a day earlier, the PTI stalwart added that the “entire city was blocked with containers”. “The entry and exit routes of Lahore were closed,” he said. “Those in power must know that [blocking the roads and pathways with shipping] containers cannot stop people who want true independence,” he explained, adding that fear was spread to frustrate the public meeting. Fawad further alleged that the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government – the ruling coalition of 13 political parties – will have Pakistan added to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) list again. Pakistan was, in October last year, removed from the grey list of the Paris-based inter-governmental body. Following its removal, the country – which was put on the list of untrustworthy jurisdictions in June 2018 because of “strategic counter-terrorist financing-related deficiencies” – is no longer subject to its increased monitoring process. During the presser, the former information minister accused Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah of “operating a gang” while questioning him about his politics. Sharing his opinion regarding the letter written by President Arif Alvi to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the party’s senior vice-president said: “Not a single answer has been given to the question raised by the president.”