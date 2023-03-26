Public Apathy

The sad fact still unnoticed by our policy-makers and ruling elites is that the people of Pakistan are gradually becoming indifferent and uninterested in the existing system, making them vulnerable and exposed to extremism and terror ideologies. A rational approach justifies that whatever is happening on the political mapping has nothing to do with them and is not related to their actual problems and grounded realities. Critically, political activism is limited to only those who share mutual benefits or interests. The rest are apathetic. Though some media analysts gauge public political engagement through social media, it’s the only forum where the common man can share their desperate responses. Severe political fallouts couldn’t catch much public attraction because the public is completely disinterested in any political decisions or outcomes. The public knows very well that it’s just a story of evil and lesser evil. Whoever comes to power will eventually serve their interest and accommodate those who supported them to retain power. Nothing will change for the sake of the public. So far, it’s the same ruling elite who are coming again and again into power, under the dominance of hereditary politics.

The public is more concerned about their daily needs and requirements, the increasing food item prices, petrol price hike and uncontrolled inflation, which have pushed another two million people under the poverty line.

The second major concern is security and the rise of terror menace. The resurgence of TTP and other terror groups is nothing more than a failure of the state apparatus in providing a terror-free environment. The loss, which has been caused by the recent attack on Police Line in Peshawar, has raised many questions against the relevant authorities. Though terrorism is not new to the public, a revival of terror groups and their strongholds in Pakistan made the public more mistrusted and troubled.

Accordingly, the apathetic attitude of the public has been observed through various indicators. Low turnout is the first indicator where the public remained absent from several elections. Using the right to vote is the only way to true democracy. In the recent by-elections of national assembly seats and the Karachi Local government polls, the voters’ turnout was comparatively low than in the previous elections. This reveals the public’s political apathy. This space can allow the inclusion of other options, such as extreme religious wings, religious political parties and other potential terror organisations.

The second indicator is the continuous migration of educated and skilled people from Pakistan to other politically and economically stable states. It has been reported that the brain drain in Pakistan increased in 2022 as over 765,000 young educated people migrated to look for jobs abroad, or the students who went for higher education never opted to return, especially due to the country’s uncertain economic and political situation. Unfortunately, our skilled and learned youth is unable to find employment and the right opportunities to sustain and deliver. If the situation continued, Pakistan would be completely brain-drained. Only the marginal public will remain vulnerable to hereditary political victimisation and exposed to religious extremism and other potential terror organisations.

The third indicator is social injustice and inequality. Unfortunately, the absence of an effective system has increased the difference between haves and have-nots. The political elite and business tycoons’ solidity is becoming unchallengeable. Nothing affects their interests and growing influence. An extreme imbalance is again targeting the vulnerable public, burdened with economic fallouts, individual taxes, rising fuel prices, energy crises and the closing of businesses. On the other hand, people with political affiliations and leading business hubs are occupying the main position within every government. Most of the politicians are business tycoons or have an influencing background. This severe political and economic imbalance may push the marginal public towards absolute obsequiousness. The situation is extremely alarming. Pakistan is currently facing severe political, economic, and security unprecedented threats. Moreover, the situation worsened in the backdrop of unparalleled floods and climate change hazards. The government’s unsatisfactory response to the challenging circumstances has increased the public’s concerns and justified their discontent with the existing political system.

Rationally, the internal disorder has weakened Pakistan on multiple fronts: political chaos and economic uncertainty paved the way for external elements to intervene. Pakistan is not only standing on the edge of an economic default but we are also facing severe democratic crises and constitutional disparity. Besides that, the challenging security collapse has targeted our remote areas where the people are prone and naturally inclined to such extreme ideologies. Pakistan’s structural lines are depleting, and our public is either leaving the country or being susceptible to the hands of religious extremists and terror organisations. The internal fallouts are graver than the external traditional threats. It’s high time to break the ice against the political and elite mafia. Pakistan has to make operational changes against the incumbent corrupt system or introduce a new system within the existing structure.

Thus, Pakistan needs to tailor its political system according to its terms and conditions, ensuring sound politics, a sustainable economy and a robust security system. The ruling and political elite has to understand that their survival is conditioned by Pakistan’s endurance. Whereas economic stability is the “must” to be done at the cost of all, tough measures need to be taken against all the steeplechases with preferable results. Lastly, to ensure Pakistan’s internal security, firm policy measures against all the trespassers responsible for this security breach. No space for external intruders and their internal strongholds. If these measures are not taken, it may lead to unprecedented consequences and irreversible fallouts. The picture is not vague. Only firm responses, continuity of policies, and sustainable outcomes are needed.

The writer is an Assistant Professor at the Centre for South Asian Studies, University of Punjab.