Polls a ‘political death’ for Nawaz

Former prime minister and Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday said Nawaz Sharif was heading towards his political death in the coming elections, which according to him, were delayed in violation of the Constitution, a private TV channel reported.

Talking to media persons after attending a hearing at the Lahore High Court (LHC), the former prime minister said he pinned his hopes on the Supreme Court, which could eliminate this law of the jungle from the country.

To a question whether he thought the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to delay the elections until Oct 8 would be overturned by the apex court, Imran replied that he pinned his hope on the Supreme Court.

“If they [the Supreme Court] will not overturn the decision, the question will rise as to how will the elections be held in October? You will [again] say that there is no money,” he said. “It will get Pakistan out of the law of the jungle. Now, there is no other way left.”

Imran asked what new would happen on October 8 that is not happening now. “Will the economic conditions be fixed by that time? Will terrorism end [by October]? The situation is only getting worse and more dangerous,” he said.

The PTI chairman warned that if the Constitution was set aside, the rulers could do anything. He mentioned the former military ruler Gen Ziaul Haq, who promised elections in 90 days but stayed in power for 11 years.

When asked about the cases against him, he said that 40 terrorism cases had been registered against him. “Is anyone ready to believe that I committed terrorism 40 times?” Imran replied to a query.

Asked about the cases against his political rivals, Imran said that 95% cases were registered against them in their tenures. During the PTI government’s period, he added, only one case against Shehbaz Sharif was registered. “Nawaz Sharif was caught in the Panama cases after the international data leak. Ishaq Dar ran away during his own government’s tenure,” he said, adding that Nawaz would die politically in the coming elections.

Earlier in the day, Khan launched a broadside at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying that the incumbent government had dragged the country into a quagmire.

In a statement, the former premier said, “Everybody should show solidarity for the sake of the judiciary and the country’s survival. I will tell how we have to stand by the constitution.”

Speaking about his party’s gathering, Khan said he was going to stage the first gathering this year on Saturday. He sought the nation’s help, saying the country was witnessing a difficult time.