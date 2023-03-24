Dramas ‘Chand Tara’ and ‘Fairytale’ to air as Ramadan specials

As Ramadan draws near, television audiences eagerly await the special plays that are made for the month. These light-hearted and romantic plays provide much-needed entertainment for viewers during this period. Hum TV, a pioneer in producing Ramadan special plays, has set a high bar for itself and others with productions such as Suno Chanda, Paristan, Chupke Chupke, Hum Tum and others.

Hum TV has become synonymous with quality entertainment and its Ramadan specials have consistently been among the most watched programmes on television. With relatable storylines, memorable characters and stellar performances by some of the best actors in the industry, Hum TV’s Ramadan specials have kept viewers glued to their screens year after year.

This year, Hum TV is all set to wow the audience once again with not one, but two Ramadan specials. Viewers will have laughter, love and entertainment as the channel brings its A-game to the table. From heart-warming family dramas to romantic comedies, Hum TV’s Ramadan specials are a must-watch for anyone looking to unwind and enjoy some quality television during this special month. Get ready for a month-long ride of non-stop entertainment, as Hum TV once again proves why it is one of the most trusted names in Pakistani television. Let’s take a look at HUM TV’s Ramadan special roster for 2023!

‘CHAND TARA’ — Hum TV’s upcoming Ramadan special Chand Tara is a light romantic comedy play with exciting twists and turns, guaranteed to leave audiences with a smile on their face as they witness the journey of two people from polar opposite backgrounds finding love in the unlikeliest of places. Produced under the banner of Momina Duraid Productions, written and directed by the wonderful duo, Saima Akram Chaudhry and Danish Nawaz of the Chupke Chupke and Hum Tum fame, Chand Tara features the real-life couple Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan as Chand and Tara respectively. The plot of the serial revolves around Chand, a software engineer who’s fed up with his overpowering joint family and dreams of having some privacy and a calm life and Tara, a doctor who longs for a strong sense of family bonds. The story takes an interesting turn when the two cross paths, leading to tense, funny and exciting situations that keep the audience engaged with its entertaining script. Featuring an ensemble cast comprising Romaisa Khan, Aashir Wajahat, Adnan Jaffar, Saba Faisal, Behroze Sabzwari, Madiha Iftikhar and Rehan Sheikh, Chand Tara is a delightful romantic comedy that will make audiences laugh, cry and ultimately, believe in the power of love. Starting from first Ramazan, Chand Tara is set to air every night at 9 pm.

‘FAIRY TALE’ — Hum TV’s second offering for Ramazan 2023 is a comedy play Fairytale, a satirical look at the idea of a perfect life. The story of Fairytale revolves around Umeed, a young middle-class girl who dreams of living the life of a princess and is always on the lookout for get-rich-quick schemes. In her quest, Umeed receives an invitation to a show that promises to make her dreams come true but she soon realises that there are no fairies or magical spells and everything comes with a hefty price tag. Undeterred, Umeed sets out on a journey to make her dreams a reality, encountering quirky characters and learning valuable lessons about life, relationships and happiness. With the help of her friends and family, Umeed discovers that the real magic in life comes from within. Directed by Ali Hasan of the Paristan and Pyari Mona fame, produced by Momina Duraid Productions and written by Saira Majeed, Fairytale promises to be a laughter-filled ride with a humorous take on life, relationships and dreams. This serial will mark the television debut of Adnan Raza Mir and features Hamza Sohail, Sehar Khan, Ali Safina, Saman Ansari, Aena Khan, Saleem Sheikh and others in important roles. Starting from first Ramazan, Fairytale will air every day at 7pm.

Get ready for a fun-filled adventure this Ramadan with Hum TV and enjoy stories that will leave you with a smile on your face and a warm feeling in your heart.