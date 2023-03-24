Bahawalpur commissioner monitors free flour distribution

Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Ehtesham Anwar visited Chani Goth, Liaqatpur and Khanpur to review the distribution process of free flour being provided by the Punjab government.

He said that separate counters had been established for disabled persons. He also reviewed the facilities provided to the people. He was accompanied by District food Controller Zulfiqar Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Ahmedpur East Almas Sabih Saqib, and Assistant Commissioner General Muhammad Tayyab.

The commissioner visited various flour points in Liaquatpur along with Deputy Commissioner(DC) Rahim Yar Khan Shakeel Ahmed Bhati. Ehtesham Anwar asked the people about the availability of flour. He also inspected the records of the supply and demand at all flour supply points.

“Free flour supply points have been established at 67 different places across the division including 27 in the Bahawalpur district, 25 in the Bahawalnagar district, and 16 in the Rahim Yar Khan district,” he informed.