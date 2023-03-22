Ramadan moon sighted in Pakistan

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee on Wednesday announced that the Ramazan moon had been sighted as the holy month will begin in Pakistan tomorrow.

The announcement was made by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad at a press conference in Peshawar on Wednesday evening.

Saudi Arabia and most other Gulf states will also start the fasting month on Thursday (tomorrow).

However, the Ramadan moon was not sighted in India and Bangladesh.

The announcement was made hours after the session began at 5pm in Peshawar, while the moon wasn’t cited in Peshawar due to cloudy weather it was seen in several other areas of the country.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that there is a strong possibility of Ramazan moon sighting today.