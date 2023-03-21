Misbah Mumtaz’s journey to the top

Misbah Mumtaz, a young model hailing from Hunza Valley, has made a name for herself in the fashion industry of Pakistan. She started her career at a very young age and rose to prominence in 2014, when she participated in the reality TV show Miss Veet Pakistan and emerged as one of the top three finalists. Since then, Mumtaz has been making waves in the fashion world and has appeared in various high-profile events and shows. She has been a regular feature at the Pakistan Fashion Week and Bridal Couture Week, showcasing the latest collections of some of the most renowned brands in the country. With her striking looks and impressive runway skills, she has become a household name in the fashion industry. Mumtaz’s success in the industry can be attributed to her hard work, dedication, and talent. She has worked tirelessly to perfect her craft and has shown remarkable professionalism in her work. Her ability to adapt to different styles and trends has made her a sought-after model and she has worked with some of the biggest names in the fashion industry in Pakistan.