US-Pakistan Green Alliance prime example of strong partnership: Blome

The US Ambassador Donald Blome on Monday said the US-Pakistan Green Alliance Framework was a prime example of the strong and enduring partnership that would continue to improve the lives of Pakistanis and Americans and have a positive global impact. He was speaking at the CASS Ambassador Lecture on ‘Pak-US Relations: The Way Forward’ organised by the Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies, a news release said. Donald Blome, a seasoned diplomat, who earlier served in Tunisia, discussed the 75 years of bilateral relations between the two countries, especially decades of development assistance which had supported the construction of schools, hospitals and built highways throughout the country, as well as education through its scholarship programmes. He appreciated the important role being played by Pakistani Diaspora in business and government who had built a network of personal and professional connections that had established a strong foundation for the Pak-US relationship.