Dozens injured at Kaleem Shaheed Park stampede

More than one dozen men and women sustained multiple injuries due to the stampede at the Kaleem Shaheed Park, Faisalabad gate where they were waiting for the free flour bags.

Reports said dozens of people reached the designated point on being informed that free flour bags would be provided to the people registered with the Benazir Income Support Program. When the people reached the spot they found the park gate closed and had to wait outside.

The security arrangements were not adequate to tackle the public influx and people sustained multiple injuries due to the stampede when the gate was opened. Scores of elderly men and women fell due to the stampede and people rushing from the rear side were in a hurry to get the bags rather to rescue them.

The policemen deployed at the gate also faced problems to deal the influx and people alleged the police thrashed some of the poor people to maintain security.

Talking to reporters people said that the district administration has complete data of each deserving family and why not elaborative measures were taken following the number of families. They said we have to face humiliation and violence due to poor arrangements. Long queues of poor people were also made on the spot for distribution of the floor.

Meanwhile, the commissioner Ms Salwat Saeed and the deputy commissioner Ali Anan also visited the point to check the arrangements.

The district administration handout stated that the commissioner got setup separate desks for the people who did not have chip-fitted national identity cards. She said other minor problems that have come up are also being solved on a priority basis. She asked the administration for shelter, drinking water and waiting area for the registered women and men. The commissioner also asked the deployment of women police at the centers coupled with setting up of the additional counters to manage the public load. She said that those who come to get free flour will get better and better arrangements every day.