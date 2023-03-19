Received-Signed-Lost

When Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal arrived at the courtroom to hear Toshakhana case, Imran Khan’s lawyer, Gohar Ali, informed him that the PTI chief has arrived at the judicial complex, but was facing hurdles in coming to the courtroom.

“No issues, let him come if he wants to. God have mercy, he is unable to reach [here],” the judge said, as he noted he would wait for the PTI chief to appear.

The lawyer also told the judge that it wasn’t Imran Khan’s fault that workers turned out to support him.

Then Judge Iqbal said that the Election Commission’s lawyers should take notice of what was happening inside the premises of the complex. “The hearing would begin once Khan arrives and left for his chambers,” he said.

When he came back to the courtroom, Babar Awan told the judge that Imran Khan’s attendance should be marked in his car as the situation was tense outside.

The judge said if the attendance was marked in that manner, then what would happen during the hearing? As the PTI pressed for it, the judge allowed Imran Khan’s attendance to be marked in his car. Due to the turmoil, the court sought suggestions from the parties on whether the hearing should be adjourned.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Haris said that the PTI chief could not be indicted Saturday. The Election Commission’s lawyer said that the time of the hearing should also be decided.

Judge Iqbal said he hoped the next hearing would be held at the F-8 Kacheri. He then adjourned the hearing for a while.

When the hearing resumed, SP Dr Sami Malik reached the courtroom and in response to the judge’s query about Imran Khan’s undertaking, said he is unaware of whether the PTI chief signed the document or not.

Harris told the court that the SP took the file from him. At this, the SP said the signed document was given to Shibli Faraz. He added that he was hurt and did not have the signed document.

The judge then said that this was a very important decision and directed the police officer to find the document.

Harris alleged that the SP was lying. At this, the judge said, “he does not want a war and directed the parties to take things forward smoothly”.

Barrister Gohar told the court that many people made a video of Imran signing all the documents.

Consequently, the court directed SP Malik and Barrister Gohar to submit their written statements to the court.

“You both write down your statements and submit them to court”, Judge Iqbal said. “[I] will find a solution about the lost court documents,” he added.

ADSJ Iqbal then adjourned the hearing till March 30 and summoned Imran in his personal capacity again.