Prices of petroleum products go up again

The government has raised the cost of petroleum products.

A notification states that the cost of gasoline, high-speed diesel (HSD), and kerosene has increased by 5, 13, and 2.56 rupees per litre, respectively.

“In the last fortnight, Platts Singapore prices registered an increase. This along with a depreciation of Pak rupee has resulted in an increase of POL (petroleum, oil and lubricant) products in Pakistan,” the Finance Division notified.

The cost of Low-Speed Diesel has remained unchanged, it stated, adding that the new price of HSD is Rs 293 per litre.

The new price of petrol is Rs 272 per litre and the rate of kerosene is Rs 190.29 per litre.