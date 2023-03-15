I dropped out of college because I wanted to earn money: Hania

Hania Aamir is one of the most popular actors in Pakistan. With her bubbly, fun-loving personality, the starlet has won the hearts of many. Yet, little is known about her personal life. Recently, Aamir appeared on The Fourth Umpire, a talk show hosted by Fahad Mustafa, and detailed her college life. Upon being asked about her education, the Janaan actor revealed that she is a “college dropout.” Aamir further shared that as the “breadwinner of the family,” she dedicated her life to acting, which paid her well. “Hania, you never talk about your personal life publicly. Nobody knows which school you went to, how you were as a student, or why you started acting. So, I just want you to walk us through this journey,” said the host. “Maybe there’s a good reason I don’t talk about this,” chuckled the Mere Humsafar star. “I’m a college dropout. Even though I was great at academics, I started earning well from acting. The money was more important as I handled my household and was the breadwinner of the family,” she added. Aamir also shared that her college peers don’t really bask in limelight they sometimes get because of her. “I’m still friends with everyone to date. However, they don’t prefer I put up posts with them on my social media platforms. They get very frustrated with being my friends, as they face a lot of questions about me if their friends see our pictures.” Mustafa also questioned Aamir about the vast differences between her acting roles and modelling shoots.