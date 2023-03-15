COAS interacts with troops in visit to South Waziristan

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday visited forward posts at the Pak-Afghan border in South Waziristan tribal district to interact with the troops stationed there, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

During his visit, the COAS laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada (Martyrs’ Memorial) in Wana and visited the Formation Headquarters, where he was briefed about the operational, training, and security matters of the formation. The army chief was also updated on the progress of development works being undertaken in the newly merged districts.

Gen Asim Munir appreciated the counter-terrorism efforts of the formation and the provision of an enabling environment for the completion of socio-economic development projects, which are vital for the enduring stability and sustainable progress of merged tribal districts.

He reiterated the Pakistan Army’s resolve to fight against terrorism until the elimination of the menace. He vowed that the sacrifices of the martyrs would not go in vain, and complete peace would hopefully return to Pakistan. Highlighting the importance of synergy between various institutions, Gen Asim Munir also emphasised the critical role of the people of Pakistan in the collective fight against terrorism.