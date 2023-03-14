Anoushey Ashraf takes a break from social media ahead of Ramadan

Anoushey Ashraf is taking a break from social media to prepare her soul, mind and spirit for the holy month of Ramazan.

The RJ and host shared that she has signed up for a “spiritual retreat” at the mountains to set into her “awakening mode.” On Sunday, Ashraf took to Instagram with a goodbye note for all her fans and followers. “Taking a week off social media to ensure I cleanse my mind, spirit, soul and emotions to start Ramadan with an empty mind open to receive blessings, wisdom and goodness,” she wrote.

Speaking about her plans for the week, she added, “I’ve made it to the mountains again and have signed up for a spiritual retreat which will be about deep conversations, meditation, reading and prayer. Just finding my groove before I set into Ramadan’s self-reflection, realisation and awakening mode.”

Ashraf further added that she’ll miss her “social media family” but is excited for the spiritual journey that awaits her. “I must admit that I’ll miss my social media family this week but I’m also excited to renew my sensibilities, empty this vessel off all the load and come back with a willingness to offer more of myself once I return. I love you all and will. I’ll keep you in my prayers. Much love,” she signed off. Actors Adnan Malik and Syeda Tuba Anwar, along with fans, sent her love and praised her for taking the much-needed break.