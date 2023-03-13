Full list of Oscar winners at 95th Academy Awards

Hollywood royalty gathered to find out who had won a coveted Oscars statuette. Here is the full list of oscar winners and all the nominees announced at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Full list of Oscar winners

Best picture

· Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

· All Quiet on the Western Front

· Avatar: The Way of Water

· The Banshees of Inisherin

· Elvis

· The Fabelmans

· Tár

· Top Gun: Maverick

· Triangle of Sadness

· Women Talking

Best actor

· Brendan Fraser, The Whale (winner)

· Paul Mescal, Aftersun

· Bill Nighy, Living

· Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

· Austin Butler, Elvis

Best actress

· Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

· Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

· Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

· Ana de Armas, Blonde

· Cate Blanchett, Tar

Best actor in a supporting role

· Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

· Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

· Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

· Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

· Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Best actress in a supporting role

· Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

· Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

· Hong Chau – The Whale

· Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

· Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best director

· Daniel Kwan with Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

· Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

· Todd Field, Tar

· Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

· Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best original song

· Naatu Naatu, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) (winner)

· Applause, Sofia Carson and Diane Warren (Tell It Like a Woman)

· Lift Me Up, Rihanna (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

· Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga (Top Gun: Maverick)

· This is a Life, Son Lux (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best original score

· All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)

· Babylon

· The Banshees of Inisherin

· Everything Everywhere All at Once

· The Fabelmans

Best makeup and hairstyling

· The Whale (winner)

· All Quiet on the Western Front

· The Batman

· Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

· Elvis

Best costume design

· Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (winner)

· Babylon

· Elvis

· Everything Everywhere All At Once

· Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

Best Cinematography

· All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)

· Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

· Elvis

· Empire of Light

· Tár

Best original screenplay

· Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

· Triangle of Sadness

· The Fabelmans

· The Banshees of Inisherin

· Tar

Best adapted screenplay

· Women Talking (winner)

· All Quiet on the Western Front

· Living

· Top Gun: Maverick

· Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best sound

· Top Gun: Maverick (winner)

· All Quiet on the Western Front

· Avatar: The Way of the Water

· The Batman

· Elvis

Best film editing

· Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

· The Banshees of Inisherin

· Elvis

· Tar

· Top Gun: Maverick

Best production design

· All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)

· Avatar: The Way of the Water

· Babylon

· Elvis

· The Fabelmans

Best visual effects

· Avatar: The Way of Water (winner)

· All Quiet on the Western Front

· The Batman

· Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

· Top Gun: Maverick

Best international feature film

· All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)

· Argentina, 1985

· Close

· EO

· The Quiet Girl

Best animated feature

· Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley (winner)

· Marcel the Shell with Shoes on – Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan, and Paul Mezey

· Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

· The Sea Beast – Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

· Turning Red – Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Best documentary feature

· Navalny (winner)

· All That Breathes

· All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

· Fire of Love

· A House Made of Splinters

Best live action short

· An Irish Goodbye (winner)

· Ivalu

· Le Pupille

· Night Ride

· The Red Suitcase

Best documentary short

· The Elephant Whisperers (winner)

· Haulout

· How Do You Measure a Year?

· The Martha Mitchell Effect

· Stranger at the Gate

Best animated short

· The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (winner)

· The Flying Sailor

· Ice Merchants

· My Year of Dicks

· An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It