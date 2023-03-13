PML-N creating rifts between PTI, military

Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has said that he is facing security threats from Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and others.

In an interview with a private news channel, the PTI chief questioned which power took the decision to stop him from coming into power. He said that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) is creating rifts between PTI and the military.

The former premier alleged a ‘powerful circle’ was controlling the police during the PTI government.

“I want to ask a question who decided to stop Imran Khan from coming into power? I am facing security threats from Sanaullah. If I announce to give NRO to them (PDM), then the intensity of security threats to me will be reduced.”

Criticising the incumbent government, he said that the current rulers created an environment of fear like the former military ruler Ziaul Haq’s era. “I have never seen such atrocities on political workers earlier. I cannot even imagine that the country will see such a situation.”

He slammed the government saying that 80 cases were lodged again him in which he is accused of murder, terrorism and contempt of religion. “They are trying to trap me in cases to stop me from leading the election campaign and just visiting the courts.”

Imran Khan strongly condemned the government’s move to declare the ‘murder’ of PTI worker Zille Shah ‘an accident’ after filing his murder case against him.

Slamming the PML-N senior vice president, Imran Khan said that stones were pelted by PML-N workers during Maryam Nawaz’s appearance before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) but no action was taken against them.

“Maryam Nawaz is demanding everywhere to send Imran Khan to the jail and dissolve cases against Nawaz Sharif.

Is there any law existing in the country or everyone is bound to follow the queen’s orders?” “I have also had a flat in London. Nawaz Sharif brought me to the court where I provided all documents and money trial.”

Answering a question, Khan said that the people of Balochistan are going against the regime and hatred is being sowed. “Why they are not understanding that political people can settle the issues. Haven’t they remember, what happened in the past when they pushed biggest political party against the wall in 1971?”

Imran Khan said that the nation and the political parties can unite the whole country. He added that PTI is the biggest federal party in Pakistan which cannot be pushed against the wall.

He added that the ruling PML-N wants PTI and the military to fight each other. He clarified that his political party wants to strengthen the military.

Clarifying his previous statement, Imran Khan said for the sake of the country, he opens doors to hold talks with everyone. He added that his statement was misinterpreted as he refused to shake hands with the thieves at any cost. The PTI chief said that they are not the enemies of the country but they are worried about the country being ruled by ‘thieves’.