Navin breaks social media with stylish new picture

A dashing picture of prolific actress Navin Waqar is going viral on social media.

Navin Waqar shared her elegant picture on her Instagram account. It showed her posing before the camera in a yellow sweater, jeans and white sneakers. In the caption, the celebrity wrote that she wants winter to return. Instagram users liked and wrote heartfelt comments to compliment her looks and the viral picture.

She has millions of Instagram followers. She takes to the platform to share pictures and videos of her personal life and professional endeavours.

Earlier, she posted pictures of her Islamabad trip. The clicks, which the actor posted on the application, showed her posing in a dazzling black coat and stylish hairstyle. In the caption, the celebrity wrote that she was “soaking up the Isloo sun”.

Moreover, the click of the Navin Waqar in a red kurta broke the internet. The actress left netizens in awe with pictures of her in a black kurta. The celebrity has not only taken the modelling industry by storm but has also proved herself as a force to be reckoned with in the drama industry. Her performance in the drama ‘Bewafa’ was met with a rave review. Navin Waqar married Azfar Ali in 2012 before parting ways in 2015.