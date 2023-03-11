Sohai Ali Abro shares her love for biryani

Actor Sohai Ali Abro said that her favourite work of hers on screen was in the mega-hit drama serial ‘Pyarey Afzal’.

Actor Sohai Ali Abro of ‘Pyarey Afzal’ and ‘Prem Gali’ fame was the latest guest on PSL special show ‘The Fourth Umpire’ with Fahad Mustafa. She participated in fun activities and gave some fiery answers in her outing.

During a segment, she shared her love for food, especially Biryani. “I do eat Biryani, double with Aloo (potato) in it,” Abro said.

“I cannot have my Biryani without Aloo. And, there is no such thing as chicken Biryani. It always has to be either beef or mutton,” she detailed.

In the bowling segment ‘The Fourth Umpire Express’, the actor was asked to name one co-star out of Hamza Ali Abbasi, Farhan Saeed and Ali Rehman Khan, who is more of a real-life drama than on screen. She replied with the name of her ‘Pyarey Afzal’ co-star.

Moreover, Abro also said that she loved her performance in the drama serial the most.

It should be noted here that Sohai Ali Abro won acclaim for her performance in several hit dramas and films including ‘Kahani Aik Raat Ki’, ‘Pyarey Afzal,’ ‘Bhabhi,’ ‘Surkh Chandni,’ ‘Prem Gali’ and ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani.’

Her performance with showbiz heartthrob Farhan Saeed in ‘Prem Gali’ also won them the Favourite Jodi Award in the 2021 ARY People’s Choice Awards.