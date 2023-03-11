‘Pathaan’ becomes #1 Hindi film, director Siddharth Anand reacts

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s blockbuster film Pathaan has become the number one Hindi film surpassing some big shot films like Bahubali 2 ad KGF: chapter 2.

The film has made director Siddharth Anand fall in the list of those filmmakers who made movies that crossed over INR 500 crore mark nationally. Previously, SS Rajamouli earned the title.

Siddharth on achieving such a great milestone, stated: “Pathaan is also a film that has given me my due as someone who means business when it comes to creating the biggest IP’s and seeks to deliver the biggest action spectacles of India. I have always aspired to do this with my brand of cinema and give audiences the best action entertainers that come out of India.”

Globally, the action-packed thriller film collected around 1040.25 crore worldwide setting new records in the history.

Pathaan is helmed by Yash Raj Films. This is the fourth spy-thriller backed by Yash Chopra’s production house. The film, besides Shah Rukh and Deepika, stars John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashuotosh Rana is key roles.

The film was released worldwide on January 25 in multiple languages, reports Pinkvilla.