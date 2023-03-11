Naval chief emphasises readiness to tackle hybrid conflicts

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Friday visited Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air War College Institute, Faisal. On his arrival, he was received by President Air War College Institute, Air Vice Marshal Hussain Ahmed Siddiqui, a PAF news release said. The chief guest congratulated the Air War College Institute (AWCI) team for achieving the educational standards worthy of an institute of the highest calibre and emphasized upon the importance of preparing future military leadership capable to face modern day challenges of aerial warfare.

Addressing the Air War Course participants, the CNS paid rich tribute to the role and sacrifices of Pakistan Armed Forces for the defence and security of the motherland. The CNS highlighted that in the current era, the requirements for gaining knowledge were rapidly evolving and the only way to attain modern education is solely based on the acquisition of high-tech skills at par with contemporary requirements.

He further said, “Huge responsibility lies on the shoulders of future leadership of the armed forces to prepare themselves in line with upcoming hybrid perils and future warfare dynamics. Continuous quality training and its practical application in response to realistic scenarios form the basis for countering global strategic competition and emerging regional dynamics in warfare.” The naval chief further accentuated, “We must keep abreast to the latest trends of emerging technology and should prepare ourselves to deal with hybrid conflicts, coercion and cyber warfare.”

He also emphasized the importance of jointness in achieving military objectives in today’s rapidly transforming warfare. PAF Air War College Institute is a prestigious institution of the Pakistan Air Force, where mid-level officers of Pakistan Armed Forces and friendly countries are prepared for assumption of key Command and Staff appointments. The course participants are exposed to over a hundred subject matter experts including Civil & Military Professionals, Diplomats, Scholars, Academicians, Lawyers, Industrialists, Scientists, Economists and Media personnel. Exclusive interaction with foreign faculty and strategists is also ensured to provide depth and academic rigor to the course.