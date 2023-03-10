Prince Fahad bin Mansour Alsaud launches Saudi-Pakistan Tech House in Islamabad

HRH Prince Fahad bin Mansour Alsaud formally launched the Saudi-Pakistan Tech House in Islamabad, with the aim to promote greater ease of doing business between the two countries. The initiative was first announced by HRH Prince Fahad at Future Fest 2023, the largest tech event in Pakistan.

The launch event was organized by Ejad Labs and Future Fest in Islamabad, with Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, SAPM to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, as Guest of Honour. His Excellency Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, was also in attendance along with other dignitaries. Arzish Azam, Founder Future Fest also presented a keynote on Pakistan’s Future with Saudi Arabia stating that “Technology is a key pillar of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2023 and this is where Pakistan can play a crucial role”.

Guest of Honour, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja stated, “We believe in technology led empowerment, and firmly stand by the idea of economic and social revolution for youth through the same.” She thanked HRH Fahad Bin Mansour AlSaud for his investment in the tech sector in Pakistan and the Government of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for being long standing friends of Pakistan.

“I believe that with such huge IT infrastructure talent and startups in Pakistan both private sectors can forge partnerships that can be the game changer in the IT sector for Both countries. I’m looking forward to welcoming all Pakistan’s Entrepreneurs, SMEs, and VC’s Tech Ecosystem to work with matching Saudi counterparts and to further boost the relationship between the two countries”, stated HRH Prince Fahad. HRH highlighted the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 roadmap under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman and emphasised the vision of deepening an existing strategic relationship in all fields with plans to forge partnerships with IT companies, universities and big enterprises in Pakistan, through further 300+ projects with $100 Million project value, creating more than a 1000+ jobs in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and globally.

During his speech, His Excellency Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia asserted, “This is a major step to strengthen Saudi-Pakistan relations in the field of Information Technology and will lead to strengthening investment partnerships and launch of multiple platforms for future growth in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030”.