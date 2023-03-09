POA-SOA conduct educational seminar on good governance

KARACHI: The Pakistan Olympic Association in collaboration with the Sindh Olympic Association conducted an educational seminar and workshop here on Wednesday to introduce and deliberate upon the good governance practices in sports organisations. “The workshop aimed to disseminate the IOC’s basic universal principles of good governance that provide the minimum standards of governance to be adopted by the constituents of the Olympic Movement,” said a spokesman for the POA. POA President Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan welcomed the participants to the session and emphasized on the importance of implementing the good governance practices at all tiers of sports organisations. Dr. Junaid Ali Shah, Sindh Olympic Association Chairman, commended the initiative of Pakistan Olympic Association to organise seminar andworkshop to educate the sports organisers of the latest governance practices. Ms Ronak Lakhani (POA Individual Member), Syed Wasiimudiin Hashmi (POA Individual Member), Ahmad Ali Rajput (Sindh Olympic Association Secretary General), Ms Veena Salman Masud (POA Associate Secretary General) along with officials of various Provincial Sports Associations were present at the occasion. POA Secretary General Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Muhammad Atif Shafiq and Dr Tariq Ali Gujar shared the ideas and practical information on good governance practices. The Pakistan Olympic Association will organise similar workshops at all the provincial and national capitals to disseminate the information on the essential practices of good governance in line with the IOC’s basic universal principles of good governance.