PSL8: Quetta Gladiators face Peshawar Zalmi with eye on playoffs

RAWALPINDI – Quetta Gladiators will face star-studded Peshawar Zalmi, with the aim to advance in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8.

Sarafaraz-led Gladiators are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with four points and a net run rate of -1.344.

As Purple Force is facing hard times, its captain Sarfaraz Ahmed’s participation in today’s game is not confirmed as he suffered an injury on his left ring finger. Scans revealed no major injury scare to the skipper who was taken to hospital after the game.

Team management will continue to monitor the condition and the final decision will be taken after the assessment.

In an earlier attempt to advance to the Twenty20 league playoffs, Quetta Gladiators defeated Karachi Kings by four wickets at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Quetta Gladiators must win both of their games against the Zalmi and Sultans in order to advance to the playoff round, while Peshawar Zalmi’s defeat will be crucial to their chances of winning the match.

On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi is positioned at the fourth spot points table with a net run rate of -0.509. Yellow Storm thrashed Lahore Qalandars in a convincing win on Tuesday and need to continue winning momentum to advance in PSL.