Quaid-i-Azam University expels 79 trouble-making students

The Quad-i-Azam University administration in Islamabad acted swiftly in response to a fight between two student groups and expelled 70 students.

The university also revoked the degrees of these 79 students on Wednesday.

After a fight between two ethnic groups last week, the university was shut down indefinitely.

The students were punished, according to the university registrar, for attempting to use force, interfering with classroom activities, and breaking rules.

Pashtun and Baloch students had clashed on February 27 after heated exchanges over Balochistan insurgency and loud music played in the hostels. The violent clash left over two dozen students injured, including two critically.

The administration, which didn’t act earlier to quell the simmering ethnic tensions, was quick to announce the closure of the university for an indefinite period. It also got the hostels vacated immediately.