CBD Punjab hits the road to showcase innovative projects on wheels

Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), has participated in the Jashan E Baharan celebration organized by the Government of Punjab, which is being carried out all over the province from March 4, 2023, till March 14, 2023. The authority has created a magnificent float that has taken the roads of Lahore. Along with the model of Minar E Pakistan, which represents the freedom and excellence of the country, the float also showcases the signature projects of CBD Punjab, including SIRIUS, The Runway, and The Regalia.

The float is a symbol of progressive Punjab and reflects the initiatives of the authority for the development of the province. It is covered with flowers that exhibit the colors of spring and projects positivity and betterment of the most populous province of Pakistan.

CEO of CBD Punjab, Mr. Imran Amin, expressed his pleasure and said, “As a responsible authority, we believe in actively engaging with the community and contributing to its growth and development. This event is an excellent opportunity for us to showcase our commitment to the development of Punjab and to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of our province.

The signature projects showcased on the float are a testament to CBD Punjab’s commitment of developing modern infrastructure. SIRIUS will be a mixed-use tallest skyscraper in Punjab. The Runway will be a commercial strip that will feature a mix of retail, entertainment, and dining options. Regalia is a luxury residential project which will offer premium living spaces in the heart of Lahore. The float is a symbol of a developing Punjab and is a treat for the citizens of Lahore who are thrilled to see the float on the roads and are impressed by its magnificent colors and lights.