Sharmeen launches ‘Museum of Food’ initiative to preserve Pakistan’s food culture

Pakistan’s culinary heritage is an intrinsic part of the country’s cultural identity, but with the passing of generations and the challenges of globalization, certain domestic practices and traditional recipes are at high risk of being lost. To address this concern, with two-time Academy Award winning film-maker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy at the helm, Pakistan’s leading production house, SOC Films, has been documenting and recording important food stories from all over Pakistan for the past three years and is now set to launch the Museum of Food initiative, which aims to further preserve and revive the country’s unique and diverse food culture. The Museum of Food will be an online repository featuring Pakistani food stories, for which SOC Films is now actively researching and looking for further authentic and uncommon recipes and food practices from all over the country, especially from women, which are in danger of being forgotten. SOC Films is also interested in stories related to traditional and modern agricultural practices in Pakistan, including those that are at risk of being lost or have been impacted by climate change.