Why Imran evading trial if he had not plundered Toshakhana: Sherry

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan did not appear in the court despite being summoned in the Toshkhana case. “Had he not plundered the Toshakhana gifts then why he was hesitant to face a trial,” she questioned. The minister, in a series of tweets, criticised the former prime minister for evading the court hearing. “Imran Khan had said ‘I am not at home, I will appear in court on 7th’. Today again, Imran Khan is flouting the judicial system and the law. This is the elite and mafia of the country who consider themselves above the law,” Sherry Rehman said. No criminal had ever got the same facilities and privileges from the court as the “Ladley (dear one) Khan” was getting, she added. “For which criminal the court waits for a whole day?” she queried. “Our leaders were ordered strictly to appear in court. Why legal and judicial principles are not the same for all?” “Why is Imran Khan, who demanded a public hearing of the Toshakhana case, refusing to answer questions in the court? All the time, why did those who shouted thieves and thieves run away from answering their thefts?” the minister raised questions.