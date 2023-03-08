46 organizations win annual GDEIB awards 2023

On the eve of International Women’s Day, Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Benchmarks (GDEIB) awards 2023 were held at Hotel Pearl Continental Karachi. 46 Pakistani organization have won annual GDEIB awards 2023. HR Metrics conducts GDEIB awards on annual basis through a merit-based scoring process. Organizations from all sectors are eligible to take part in the awards.

GDEIB are the standards for organizations around the world. GDEIB Standards contain 15 categories, 275 benchmarks and 5 levels. It helps organizations determine strategy and measure progress in managing diversity and fostering inclusion for sustainable financial and social performance. The Centre for Global Inclusion USA is the home of GDEIB.

HBL was declared as the most inclusive company. Top 10 companies were Engro Fertilizers, Engro Vopak Terminal, METRO Pakistan, Engro Polymer & Chemicals, Bank Alfalah, HBL Microfinance Bank, Engro Energy, Pakistan Tobacco Company, and Standard Chartered Bank. Overall winner companies were Jazz, AGP Limited, Aga Khan University, Faysal Bank, Soneri Bank, Allied Bank, HRSG, Engro Corporation, PTCL, ABACUS Consulting, Novo Nordisk Pharma, National Bank of Pakistan, Greenstar Social Marketing, JS Bank, Hashoo Foundation, U Microfinance Bank, UBL, TPL Properties, TPL Corp, Foodpanda, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Mobilink Microfinance Bank, Martin Dow Group, Bayer Pakistan, Philip Morris Pakistan, PepsiCo, Jubilee Life Insurance, Feroze1888 Mills, Nishat Mills, Telenor Pakistan, FFBL, ACT Engineering, Roots Millennium Education, FINCA Microfinance Bank and MITE. Nestlé Pakistan was the most inclusive company for the years 2018-2022.

Mr. Akif Saeed Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan presented GDEIB Awards winner companies. Distinguished speakers included Ms. Elizabeth Sunday, Consular Chief, US Consulate Karachi, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President HBL, Ghias Khan CEO Engro Corporation, Maheen Rahman CEO Infra Zamin, Moneeza Butt Partner KPMG, Ms. Fatima Asad-Said CEO Abacus Consulting, Mimi Bangash Consultant IFC Singapore and Zahid Mubarik, CEO HR Metrics.

Jury for GDEIB Awards comprised of leading global DEI experts including Lynda White, President Mcleod White, Montreal Canada, Former Board Chair The Centre for Global Inclusion USA, Karen Francis PhD. Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Officer, American Institutes for Research USA, Moneeza Usman Butt, Partner KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co, Pakistan, Saad Amanullah Khan, Chairman of Public Interest Law Association of Pakistan, Dr. Jawad Syed, Professor of Organizational Behavior and Leadership at the Suleman Dawood School of Business Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and Zahid Mubarik CEO HR Metrics. Awards were assessed on merit-based scoring method including Best Practice, Progressive, Proactive, Reactive, and Inactive.