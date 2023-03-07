Imran Khan refuses to appear before court in Toshakhana case today due to ‘security threats’

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has decided not to appear in the Toshakhana case before an Islamabad court.

According to local media reports, the ousted premier decided to skip the Islamabad court hearing after the security team informed him of the dire situation and the legal team informed the defiant leader of the legal implications of missing the proceedings.

As the PTI chief has decided to skip the proceedings, his legal team will file a petition for protective bail in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) today. Khan’s legal team will ask the court to allow him to appear in court via video link.

In recent developments, the local court turned down Imran Khan’s plea seeking cessation of the non-bailable arrest warrants in the Toshakhana case over a no-show.

Over the weekend, Islamabad police arrived at Imran Khan’s residence but he dodged the arrest.