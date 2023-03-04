Humaima gets honest about her struggles

A-list actor Humaima Malick spilt unknown details about her early life struggles, education and more. Malick recently sat with YouTubers Shahveer Jafry and Momina Sundus on the latest episode of their podcast, ‘Honest Hour’ and she put the most vulnerable and unseen side of her personality on the display at best.

Speaking about her education, the seasoned actor revealed that studying is something she never enjoyed as a kid and hence, was not a very bright student. Malick shared an anecdote of her primary education when she failed a class thrice and later was promoted to the next class.

On childhood aspirations, Malick recalled, “I always wished to win a beauty pageant when I grow up. I even used to practice my winning speech moment.”

“It was only a few years later when I learnt that girls from Pakistan do not participate in such events.”

At a point in the conversation, Malick disclosed, “I started working at the age of 14. So I’ve never been to a school or college or university. Whatever I’ve learnt in my life, I have from people than books.”

She further opened up on the struggles of her personal life and divulged that she got married very early in life and was divorced a couple of years later, at the age of 20, while working on her debut film.

“In this entire procedure, one thing that I’ve learnt is that I never loved myself. I’ve always loved people – around me. So if there is one thing I wish for is to bring my forgotten childhood,” Malick concluded in tears.

It is worth mentioning here that Humaima Malick started off as a model at a young age before foraying into acting. She is considered one of the finest actors in Pakistani television and cinema. Moreover, Malick also owned Bollywood cinema with her debut project ‘Raja Natwarlal’ opposite Emraan Hashmi. For the unversed, Malick is the elder sister to actor Feroze Khan and TV host Dua Malick.