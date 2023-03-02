Justin Bieber tour dates cancelled

Justin Bieber’s tour dates appear to have been canceled as a result of his announcement that he would be taking an indefinite break from touring, according to reports on fan sites and ticketing websites.

On Ticketmaster, all of his shows are listed as postponed, including those in the US, Ireland, and France.

The cancellations have not been officially confirmed or given an explanation by Justin Bieber, 29, or his agents.

The famous performer announced last year that he was taking a break from the stage because Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a rare shingles complication that caused partial facial paralysis in him, had been diagnosed.

“I need to make my health the priority right now,” he said at the time.

“I’m going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better. I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of justice to the world.”

Bieber had dozens of performances across the globe scheduled through March 2023.

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that can inflame and paralyze the facial nerve and cause a painful rash around the ear or mouth. In addition to facial paralysis, it can cause hearing loss.