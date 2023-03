The Hundred draft Babar, Shaheen, Rizwan listed among expensive players

LAHORE: Some of Pakistan’s top cricketers including men’s team captain Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi have signed up for The Hundred draft ahead of the upcoming third season of the English league. Babar, Shaheen, and Rizwan have been listed at the Reserve Price of £100,000, while pacer Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, and Naseem are listed at the Reserve Price of £60,000.

The list of Pakistan male players who have signed up for the draft: Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Akhlaq, Abrar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Noman Ali, Salman Ali, Umaid Asif, Saim Ayub, Danish Aziz, Ammad Butt, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sameen Gul, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan, Salman Irshad, Ahmed Danyal, Aamir Jamal, Akif Javed, Azam Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Mubasir Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Sajid Khan, Umer Khan, Zaman Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Waqas Maqsood, Shan Masood, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Rumman Raees, Wahab Riaz, Abdullah Shafique, Khushdil Shah, Yasir Shah, Saud Shakeel, Haris Sohail, Talat Hussain, Imam-ul-Haq, Ihsanullah, Abdul Wahid and Amir Yamin.

Earlier, Pakistan leggie Shadab Khan was retained by The Hundred franchise Birmingham Phoenix. The championship will start in August. In the men’s contest last year, Trent Rockets won the title after defeating Manchester Originals in the final match. The Oval Invincibles, who defeated Southern Brave in a rematch of the 2021 final, prevailed in the women’s competition to claim victory for the second time in a row. Moreover, eight female cricketers of Pakistan have also registered for the Women’s Hundred league. Fast bowler Diana Baig is included in the list of the second most expensive players with a reserve price of £25,000. Pakistan’s Javeria Rauf entered the with a reserve price of £18,750. Iram Javed, Nida Dar, Fatima Sana, Urooj Shah, Muneeba Siddiqui and Mahim Tariq have also registered for the draft bit without a reserve price. The draft of the league would be held on March 23.